'Home and Away' spoilers: Alf Stewart ACCUSES Kieran Baldivis!

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) is not a fan of Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Alf's wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) may be considering giving her son Kieran another chance.



But Alf doesn't trust the recovering alcoholic with a history of violence, and would sooner see Kieran pack his bags and leave Summer Bay.



So on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Alf suspects the worst when he and Martha find Kieran looming over Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) who has collapsed to the ground...



Alf jumps to the conclusion that Kieran has hurt Jasmine and calls in Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



As angry Alf reveals Kieran's history of drink and violence to Cash, Kieran pleads his innocence.



But is Alf about to get Kieran arrested for ASSAULT?



And WHY did Jasmine collapse in the first place?

Alf accuses Kieran of attacking Jasmine on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is gradually on the mend after his destructive pain killer addiction.



The garage boss hits the surf and is feeling good.



However, the curse of conwoman Susie McAllister and the stolen money still hangs over the heads of Justin and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



And the couple are unsure if they will get back the $90,000 that fake estate agent Susie stole from them.



Justin is aware that things still aren't 100% back on track for him and Leah.



But he just doesn't know how to fix their problems.

Surf's up for Justin on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) seem to be back in a good place again.



But Christian still wants to fully make amends to Tori for the way he abruptly bailed on their wedding plans earlier this year.



Christian confides in Justin that he wants to ask Tori to marry him... again!

Christian is secretly planning to pop the question to Tori on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is surprised when he discovers the bank is going to reimburse him for the money that conwoman Susie stole.



But to the surprise of friends Justin and Leah, John decides he doesn't want to keep the money!



How will Justin and Leah react when John offers the money to them instead?

John has some BIG news about the missing money on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

