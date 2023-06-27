Home and Away spoilers: Andrew Lawrence learns the SHOCKING truth
Airs Tuesday 4 July 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Andrew Lawrence gets some shocking news about his past in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
Justin updates Leah on everything he's found out about Andrew. Leah's calming effect on the boy - along with a walk on the beach - helps unlock some more of his memories.
But Justin pushes a bit too hard and Andrew shuts him out, telling him he asks too many questions.
Later Justin leaves Leah and Andrew on the beach and goes to the police station, where he learns DISTURBING news about the boy's past.
It turns out, Andrew's former captors are a group called Vita Nova - a notorious doomsday-prepper cult.
What does this mean for the vulnerable lad?
Roo and Alf keep hitting dead ends as they search for other victims of the Stunning Organics scheme.
But they get a lucky break when a label peels away revealing the name of a former parent company. Have they finally found the evidence they need?
Working together late into the night, they compose an email outlining each unlawful activity that Stunning Organics took part in.
They demand that Marilyn be released from her contract - or else!
Have they finally made a breakthrough?
Elsewhere, Cash is convinced that Eden is questioning their future after she refused his offer to fund a Lyrik studio recording.
He pushes her away and chooses to spend time with Justin instead, but when Justin gives him a little perspective, Cash heads back to chat to Eden.
He tells her his offer still stands, but he'll respect her decision.
Home and Away continues on Wednesday on Channel 5 at 1.45pm.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.