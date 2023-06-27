Home and Away spoilers: Andrew Lawrence learns the SHOCKING truth

Andrew Lawrence hugs Leah as they talk about his difficult past.

Andrew Lawrence gets some shocking news about his past in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

Justin updates Leah on everything he's found out about Andrew. Leah's calming effect on the boy - along with a walk on the beach - helps unlock some more of his memories.

Andrew opens up about his past. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

But Justin pushes a bit too hard and Andrew shuts him out, telling him he asks too many questions.

Later Justin leaves Leah and Andrew on the beach and goes to the police station, where he learns DISTURBING news about the boy's past.

It turns out, Andrew's former captors are a group called Vita Nova - a notorious doomsday-prepper cult.

What does this mean for the vulnerable lad?

Justin pushes Andrew too far. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo and Alf keep hitting dead ends as they search for other victims of the Stunning Organics scheme.

But they get a lucky break when a label peels away revealing the name of a former parent company. Have they finally found the evidence they need?

Have the friends finally found the evidence they need? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Working together late into the night, they compose an email outlining each unlawful activity that Stunning Organics took part in.

Has Roo made a breakthrough? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

They demand that Marilyn be released from her contract - or else!

Have they finally made a breakthrough?

Marilyn needs a lucky break. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, Cash is convinced that Eden is questioning their future after she refused his offer to fund a Lyrik studio recording.

He pushes her away and chooses to spend time with Justin instead, but when Justin gives him a little perspective, Cash heads back to chat to Eden.

He tells her his offer still stands, but he'll respect her decision.

Home and Away continues on Wednesday on Channel 5 at 1.45pm.