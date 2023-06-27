Home and Away spoilers: Andrew Lawrence's past life REVEALED!

Andrew Lawrence is settling into Summer Bay in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

Meanwhile, Cash and Justin try to find out more about where he’s come from and make a startling discovery – they discover he was reported as a missing person when he was four years old.

What?!

Newcomer Andrew gets a surprise. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Andrew goes to the police station for an interview, but all the questions and the pressure make him snap and he lashes out.

He explains that his dad’s obsessive strict rules made him block out his past. Justin’s at a loss for what to do next, but tells Theo he’s got an idea – he thinks the key to unlocking Andrew’s past is to track down his mum.

Roo joins Alf, Marilyn and Kirby to take on Stunning Organics. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo joins Alf, Marilyn and Kirby to take on Stunning Organics, trying to find other victims who’ll speak out. But it’s proving difficult to find anyone willing to go on the record and suddenly their whole campaign goes down a rabbit hole no one was expecting.

Is there trouble for Cash and Eden? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi’s thrilled by Cash’s offer to use his share of the inheritance to pay for a studio recording. And he's totally gobsmacked that Eden wants to turn down the offer.

Remi tries every trick in the book to convince Eden to take the money but she won’t budge – she’s confident that having a boyfriend as an investor would be a nightmare.

When she turns down the offer, Cash takes it badly, worrying she’s not as into their relationship as he is.

Is this the beginning of the end?

Home And Away continues on Tuesday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.