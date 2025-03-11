Home and Away spoilers: Are Remi and the band going to leave Summer Bay?

Remi makes a surprise announcement which leaves Lyrik with a big decision to make about the future on Home and Away!

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) returns from a trip to the city with a BIG announcement to make on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Lyrik's last getaway to rehearse their music didn't go so well, after the SHOCK attack on Eden Fowler's (Stephanie Panozzo) new boyfriend, Tim Russell (George Pullar).



So, Remi has put down a holding deposit on a converted warehouse in the city.



He gathers the band members together to announce that he wants them all to move to the city!



But is that what they all want to do?



Both Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Remi's girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), are suspicious about why Remi suddenly wants to go on the move.



Could it have anything to do with getting Eden away from her ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright)?



Does Remi still suspect it was Cash who attacked love-rival Tim?

Remi still suspects it was Cash who attacked Tim on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) has been thrown by Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) unexpected marriage proposal!



Yes, pregnant Harper has been questioning Tane's commitment to their relationship.



But she wasn't exactly expecting this!



Tane goes public with the news at Salt and it's not long before others, including Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris), are questioning the sudden engagement...

Tane goes public with the news about his marriage proposal to Harper on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is feeling under pressure over his new romance with Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto).



Abigail's big brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey), thinks it's too risky for Abigail to get into a new relationship while she's still in recovery from her previous drug addiction problems.



But Mali believes he has a solution to the problem...



Is Mali about to BREAK-UP with Abigail?



Or does he have something more unexpected in mind?

