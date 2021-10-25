'Home and Away' spoilers: Ari Parata does some DODGY DEALINGS!

How far will Ari Parata go to deal with the "dirty" money on Home and Away?

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) and his girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) are about to become the new owners of Summer Bay Fit on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The only problem is, the couple are secretly using money from an armed robbery to buy the gym!



Ari is feeling nervous about the whole situation, since he previously served time in prison for the same armed robbery.



When Ari's younger brother Tane (Ethan Browne) finds out what's going on, he warns Ari about the consequences of delving into the underworld again.



But Ari knows how much buying the gym means to Mia and doesn't want to backtrack on the offer they have made to current gym owner Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost).



There is a way to "clean" the "dirty" money and make sure it can never be traced back to the original robbery.



Is Ari about to risk everything and get involved with some dodgy dealing criminals again?

Stressed-out Ryder gets into an argument with girlfriend Chloe on today's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) manages to oversleep and realises he is late for picking-up girlfriend Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) for the deliveries for their new catering business.



Chloe is not happy about Ryder's tardiness.



To make matters worse, Theo Poulous (Matt Evans) has stepped in to help Chloe make the deliveries.



When Ryder arrives at the Diner, he finds Chloe and Theo enjoying some flirty banter!



The look on Chloe's face tells Ryder that he is most definitely in her bad books!



Once again, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) tries to offer up some advice to his grandson Ryder.



Ryder has clearly taken on more than he can handle trying to run the Board Shop while owner Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is recovering after a car crash.



WHAT is Ryder going to do to avoid a further fallout with Chloe?

Garage boss Justin offers Theo a job on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Theo appears to have plenty of time on his hands since arriving in Summer Bay.



Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is determined to keep the crafty lad on the straight and narrow.



After discovering the truth about Theo's alleged "carjacking", Justin decides to offer the lad a job working as a mechanic at Summer Bay Auto.



However, Justin doesn't quite get the response he was expecting!

