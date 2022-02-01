'Home and Away' spoilers: Ari Parata has a WARNING for Matthew...

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) is not happy about Matthew Montgomery's (James Sweeny) continued presence in Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Matthew has been the cause of a BIG fallout between Ari's girlfriend, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her daughter, Chloe.



Chloe is furious after discovering that Matthew is her long-lost dad, and that her mum has been keeping the truth from her all this time.



Mia has warned Ari to steer clear of Matthew.



However, Ari reckons it's time he had a man-to-man talk with barrister Matthew.



Under the guise of a fishing session on the pier, Ari gives Matthew an ominous warning to stay away from Chloe.



But it looks like Ari has just made the situation a whole lot worse when Matthew makes it clear he ain't going anywhere until he's had the chance to get to know Chloe better...

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is not entirely comfortable seeing Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) getting kissy-kissy with Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) at Salt.



After all, it wasn't that long ago that Felicity was the prime suspect in being the mystery stalker who tried to kill Tane with toxic chemicals!



When Mackenzie asks for a status update about Tane and Felicity, he politely tells her it's none of her business.



Realising that Tane and Felicity may now be an official couple, restaurant boss Mackenzie tries to clear the air with Felicity.



She apologises to Felicity for her past frosty behaviour and believing that Felicity was guilty of stalking Tane.



However, the truce between the two women is short-lived when Felicity suspects Mackenzie is still passing judgement on her character.



Whoops!

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is still kicking up a fuss at Northern District Hospital.



Although the doctors cannot find any cause for Marilyn's latest health scare, other than it being a psychological effect from the exposure to the toxic chemicals, she is still refusing to leave hospital.



Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) both try to encourage Marilyn that it's safe for her to return home.



But they are left regretting their words, when Marilyn's snappish and rude behaviour continues to rub folks up the wrong way!



However, both Irene and Justin are puzzled when Marilyn runs off after receiving a MYSTERY phonecall!



But from WHO?

