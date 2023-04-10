Home and Away spoilers: Ava Gilbert sneaks out to PARTY!
Airs Friday 21 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Ava Gilbert (played by Annabel Wolfe) is not happy after overhearing Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) telling Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) that Ava is just a kid on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The teenager is determined to prove to Theo that she's not a baby, and suggests they go to a gig in nearby Reefton Lakes to see the band, Shark Alley.
But Ava is left fuming when Kirby shuts her down by pointing out that the gig is at an 18+ venue.
While Kirby is happy to go to the gig and spend some quality time with her boyfriend, Theo, Ava is not about to be left out!
After failing to convince her dad, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), to let her attend the gig, Ava gets all dressed-up and then sneaks out of the house, ready for a night on the town!
How long will it be before Justin realises that Ava has gone missing from her bedroom?
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) deals with the emotions of her first counselling session.
The hospital doctor still has a LOT to process after her abusive marriage to Jacob.
Remi Carter (Adam Fowler) stays true to his word and supports Bree as she begins her therapy.
The friends have dinner together.
But after Remi suggests they call it a night, it's clear Bree is still holding onto those lingering feelings for him...
After the surprise surf lesson on the beach, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) accepts an invitation for a BBQ at the Caravan Park with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).
Everything is going well until Mali gets another MYSTERY phonecall!
It's another woman!
WHAT is going on?
When Rose challenges Mali to come clean about WHO has got him so anxious, he reveals all...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.