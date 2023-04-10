Home and Away spoilers: Ava Gilbert sneaks out to PARTY!

Ava Gilbert (played by Annabel Wolfe) is not happy after overhearing Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) telling Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) that Ava is just a kid on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The teenager is determined to prove to Theo that she's not a baby, and suggests they go to a gig in nearby Reefton Lakes to see the band, Shark Alley.



But Ava is left fuming when Kirby shuts her down by pointing out that the gig is at an 18+ venue.



While Kirby is happy to go to the gig and spend some quality time with her boyfriend, Theo, Ava is not about to be left out!



After failing to convince her dad, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), to let her attend the gig, Ava gets all dressed-up and then sneaks out of the house, ready for a night on the town!



How long will it be before Justin realises that Ava has gone missing from her bedroom?

Ava invites herself along to a gig with Theo and Kirby on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) deals with the emotions of her first counselling session.



The hospital doctor still has a LOT to process after her abusive marriage to Jacob.



Remi Carter (Adam Fowler) stays true to his word and supports Bree as she begins her therapy.



The friends have dinner together.



But after Remi suggests they call it a night, it's clear Bree is still holding onto those lingering feelings for him...

Bree clearly still has feelings for Remi on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

After the surprise surf lesson on the beach, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) accepts an invitation for a BBQ at the Caravan Park with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).



Everything is going well until Mali gets another MYSTERY phonecall!



It's another woman!



WHAT is going on?

When Rose challenges Mali to come clean about WHO has got him so anxious, he reveals all...

WHO is Mali's MYSTERY caller on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5