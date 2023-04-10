Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon RETURNS!

WHAT brings Bella Nixon back to Summer Bay on today's episode of Home and Away?

The photographer left Summer Bay last year and moved to New York to work on an art exhibition with photographer friend, Emmett Ellison.



Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are surprised when Bella arrives unannounced on their doorstep!



It turns out the exhibition has now finished, so Bella has some time to visit with Dean and Ziggy and officially meet baby Izzy!



While Dean and Ziggy are happy to be reunited with Bella again, things get awkward when Bella bumps into her ex-boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Bella gets straight to the point, making it very clear that she has moved on with her life after he abruptly broke-up with her over the phone!



Has Nikau ruined his chance to reconnect with Bella?

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is reeling from the revelation about Gabe Miller's (Akos Armont) cancer diagnosis.



She didn't even know he was in remission.



Gabe admits he thought he had kicked it and didn't want to burden her.



But Mackenzie is dealt another heartbreaking blow when Gabe reveals his decision not to seek further treatment for the cancer.



Is he really going to give up without a fight?



Mackenzie does some research about possible treatment options.



But will she be able to change his mind?

There's an almighty battle brewing between Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and John Palmer (Shane Withington).



John feels hurt and humiliated after Alf sent an e-mail to the Surf Club Committee accusing John of being useless and incompetent!



Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) try to play peace keepers between the two men.



But John is not happy after being named and shamed, and threatens to call the Police on Alf for harassment and defamation!

