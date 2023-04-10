Home and Away spoilers: Bella Nixon RETURNS!
Airs Tuesday 18 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) unexpectedly returns to town on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The photographer left Summer Bay last year and moved to New York to work on an art exhibition with photographer friend, Emmett Ellison.
Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are surprised when Bella arrives unannounced on their doorstep!
It turns out the exhibition has now finished, so Bella has some time to visit with Dean and Ziggy and officially meet baby Izzy!
While Dean and Ziggy are happy to be reunited with Bella again, things get awkward when Bella bumps into her ex-boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).
Bella gets straight to the point, making it very clear that she has moved on with her life after he abruptly broke-up with her over the phone!
Has Nikau ruined his chance to reconnect with Bella?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is reeling from the revelation about Gabe Miller's (Akos Armont) cancer diagnosis.
She didn't even know he was in remission.
Gabe admits he thought he had kicked it and didn't want to burden her.
But Mackenzie is dealt another heartbreaking blow when Gabe reveals his decision not to seek further treatment for the cancer.
Is he really going to give up without a fight?
Mackenzie does some research about possible treatment options.
But will she be able to change his mind?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
There's an almighty battle brewing between Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and John Palmer (Shane Withington).
John feels hurt and humiliated after Alf sent an e-mail to the Surf Club Committee accusing John of being useless and incompetent!
Alf's daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker), and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) try to play peace keepers between the two men.
But John is not happy after being named and shamed, and threatens to call the Police on Alf for harassment and defamation!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.