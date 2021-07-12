'Home and Away' spoilers: Bella Nixon sabotaged!
Airs Tuesday 20 July 2021 at 6.00pm on Channel 5.
Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) have been at odds over his blossoming modelling career on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Nikau now has over 60,000 followers on social media and model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) is determined to push Nikau to the next level.
But Sienna secretly thinks Bella is a distraction that Nikau doesn't need.
As Bella puts the finishing touches to the photo exhibition she is working on with photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne), scheming Sienna finds a way to SABOTAGE Bella...
Since Nikau appears in most of Bella's exhibition photos, Sienna demands Bella and Emmett pay an expensive fee or they won't be able to use any of the photos for their exhibition!
There's still no sign of Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
Mac's brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is really worried since she's gone AWOL without her phone, and Dean knows Mac was going through a whole lot of upset the last time he saw her.
On the advice of friend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), Dean goes to the police station to report Mackenzie as a missing person.
Elsewhere, Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) is settling back into life in Summer Bay after her recent breakdown, but little does she know, her daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) has received a call from the lawyer representing Martha's troubled son, Kieran Baldivis.
Kieran wants to make contact again, but how will the rest of the Stewart family react when they find out there is a way they can help Kieran avoid a jail sentence for everything he did?
