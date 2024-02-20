Home and Away spoilers: Can Levi save Mackenzie... AGAIN?
Airs Monday 26 February 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Dr Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) is about to leave Summer Bay and return to the city on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, it looks like the doctor will be sticking around when his patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), is rushed back to Northern District Hospital!
Mackenzie recently decided to discharge herself and return home, against Levi's advice.
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, things take a turn for the worst after Mackenzie is found unconscious by Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) and Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling)...
Levi is alarmed to discover that Mackenzie may have had another heart attack!
Mackenzie is rushed off for more EMERGENCY medical surgery.
But will she manage to pull through this time?
Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is haunted by the anniversary of the death of her violent husband, Jacob.
Bree killed Jacob in self-defence a year earlier.
Although she has worked through the tragedy in therapy sessions, Bree still feels guilty that Jacob would still be alive if it wasn't for her actions.
WHAT can Bree do to finally lay the ghost of Jacob to rest?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is working with Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) on writing the perfect song for his now postponed wedding.
Everything's on hold while Justin's girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), is away recovering at a Mental Health facility in the city.
Kirby soon starts to realise that Justin is working through his pain over Leah's departure through songwriting...
Can Justin and Kirby come-up with some winning music and lyrics together?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
