Home and Away spoilers: Cash arrests someone for MURDER!

The tension continues between Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) and his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), over her involvement with Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash is convinced that the River Boys gang could be involved with the murder of Cash's predecessor, Senior Constable Franklin McGrath, at Mangrove River Police Station.



Cash is informed that traces of Franklin's blood have been found in the boot of a car belonging to gang leader Rory's mate, Dingo (JK Kazzi)...



Meanwhile, Mali Hudson's (Kyle Shilling) curiosity gets the better of him and he finally breaks open the bag that desperate Dingo has left in his possession.



Mali is alarmed to discover a blood-covered crowbar plus a Police badge belonging to dead copper Franklin...



Mali is determined to rid himself of the bag and sets-off for Mangrove River to find Dingo.



But just as he does, coppers Cash and Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) arrive on the scene, ready to make an ARREST!



Will Mali find himself in the WRONG place at the wrong time?

Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) romantic bubble is burst when she discovers Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is suffering with renewed guilt over the circumstances in which they got together.



A visit from his dad Jimmy, who also had an affair while married, seems to have triggered Levi.



Levi is haunted by thoughts of what he did and the hurt he has caused, particularly to his ex-wife, Imogen.



After being away for two weeks visiting her brother, Dean Thompson, this is not exactly the homecoming that Mackenzie was expecting.



Can Mackenzie find a way to help ease Levi's guilt?



Or could the couple's relationship be in trouble again?

