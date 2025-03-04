Home and Away spoilers: Cash gets ARRESTED for Tim's attack!
Airs Tuesday 11 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) faces Police questioning after the attack on Tim Russell (George Pullar) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But it's not looking good for copper Cash, who still claims he has no memory about his confrontation with love-rival, Tim.
Cash warns Senior Constable Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) that Tim's unhinged former patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), is still lurking about.
And she made threats against both Tim and his new girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), shortly before the attack...
However, Detective Sergeant Mark Townsend (Craig Hall) believes Rose may be biased because of her friendship with Cash.
As far as DS Townsend is concerned, the evidence is stacked against Cash.
After hearing an eye-witness account from Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) about the heated exchange he saw between Cash and Tim, the Police detective issues a warrant for Cash's ARREST!
At Northern Districts Hospital, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is feeling the pressure as he prepares to operate on pregnant Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne).
It's a risky procedure that could lead to a life/death situation for either Harper or her unborn baby.
Harper's request for Levi to save the baby if anything goes wrong, weighs heavily on the surgeon's mind...
Meanwhile, Harper's partner, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), and her sister Dana (Ally Harris) anxiously await further news.
Will the surgery be a success?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
