Home and Away spoilers: Cash gets SACKED by Stevie!

Has Cash FAILED in his mission as private bodyguard to Stevie on Home and Away?

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) still has his hands full trying to protect his celebrity client, Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), from a stalker on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

But is Cash's employment as Stevie's personal bodyguard about to come to an end?



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, there's a twist in the case when Cash and Stevie get an update about the inquest into the MYSTERY circumstances surrounding the death of Stevie's Death Throes co-star, Crystal.



Crystal's death is ruled a MISADVENTURE.



The news totally throws Stevie, who has been certain that whoever killed Crystal is the same person who is now stalking her.



With the Police seemingly not taking the case seriously at all, Stevie is in despair and decides to take her chances and FIRE Cash!



WHY does Stevie sack bodyguard Cash on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is still down-in-the-dumps after what happened at Northern District Hospital.



The nurse totally feels to blame over the disappearance of Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) with baby Maia.



Especially now that a woman, Sonia Rickard (Olivia Beardsley), has come forward claiming to be the abandoned baby's birth mum.



Dana is determined to make things right.



She's in for a surprise when she receives a text message from Tane - claiming that Maia is safe!



Dana knows she has to do the right thing this time, and quickly puts in a call to policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) to report Tane...

Dana receives word from fugitive Tane about baby Maia on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's almost time for Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) long-awaited wedding day.



At the beach house, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are on hand to help Leah get glammed-up for her Big Day.



But it soon becomes clear that there is something on Leah's mind...



She can't help but to continue to worry, despite agreeing to let Justin take over the rest of the arrangements for the ceremony.



Later, a suspicious Leah decides to do some digging back home at the Morgan house.



But Justin walks in and catches Leah red-handed, just as she discovers a scribbled note about "THE VJ ISSUE".



Does this have anything to do with Leah's grown son, VJ?



WHAT does Justin know about what's going on with VJ?

Leah gets ready for a glam makeover ahead of her wedding day on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Irene and Marilyn find out WHAT is troubling bride-to-be Leah on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5