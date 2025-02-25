Home and Away spoilers: Cash has made a TERRIBLE mistake!

Cash realises he has made a big mistake with his vendetta against Tim on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) continues his vendetta against love-rival, Tim Russell (George Pullar), on Home and Away (1:45pm -see our TV Guide for listings).



Cash has convinced therapist Tim's former patients, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) and Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), to register official complaints about Tim's unprofessional behaviour.



However, Cash's plan starts to come undone, when Abigail begins to suspect that Nerida's claim that she and Tim had a romantic relationship while she was still his patient, is a BIG lie!



Tim explains to new girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), that Nerida is a deluded ex-patient with unrequited feelings for him.



Nothing ever happened between them!



As Eden sides with Tim, she is furious with both her ex-fiance Cash and sister Abigail for deliberately trying to destroy Tim's career.



Will Cash back-off from Tim?

Has Cash made a BIG mistake targeting Eden's new man Tim on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is in a spin after being asked for guidance from worried dad-to-be, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



WHAT would Levi do if he was in Tane's position?



Would he try and convince pregnant Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) to have the life-changing surgery that could save their unborn baby?



Despite the medical risks?



Later, Levi confides in his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), that he has NEVER performed that kind of delicate surgery before.



And he doesn't want his first time to be on his friends' baby...

Levi confides in Mackenzie about his fears over the risky surgery on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The secret is OUT!



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has most definitely rumbled the plans for the rebuild of the Bait Shop!



Alf wants to know how his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and their friends have funded the project?



He's not a charity case!



However, Roo refuses to reveal the identity of the anonymous donor for now.



Will Alf have a guess about WHO has made sure his Bait Shop business continues?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5