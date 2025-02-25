Home and Away spoilers: Cash has made a TERRIBLE mistake!
Airs Tuesday 4 March 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) continues his vendetta against love-rival, Tim Russell (George Pullar), on Home and Away (1:45pm -see our TV Guide for listings).
Cash has convinced therapist Tim's former patients, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) and Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall), to register official complaints about Tim's unprofessional behaviour.
However, Cash's plan starts to come undone, when Abigail begins to suspect that Nerida's claim that she and Tim had a romantic relationship while she was still his patient, is a BIG lie!
Tim explains to new girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), that Nerida is a deluded ex-patient with unrequited feelings for him.
Nothing ever happened between them!
As Eden sides with Tim, she is furious with both her ex-fiance Cash and sister Abigail for deliberately trying to destroy Tim's career.
Will Cash back-off from Tim?
Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is in a spin after being asked for guidance from worried dad-to-be, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
WHAT would Levi do if he was in Tane's position?
Would he try and convince pregnant Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) to have the life-changing surgery that could save their unborn baby?
Despite the medical risks?
Later, Levi confides in his girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), that he has NEVER performed that kind of delicate surgery before.
And he doesn't want his first time to be on his friends' baby...
The secret is OUT!
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) has most definitely rumbled the plans for the rebuild of the Bait Shop!
Alf wants to know how his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and their friends have funded the project?
He's not a charity case!
However, Roo refuses to reveal the identity of the anonymous donor for now.
Will Alf have a guess about WHO has made sure his Bait Shop business continues?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Home and Away spoilers: Something is seriously WRONG with Harper and Tane's baby...
Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is wrong with Harper's unborn baby?