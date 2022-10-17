Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is accused of POLICE BRUTALITY!

Cash Newman is back on the beat... and has a SHOCK allegation made against him on Home and Away!

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) returns to his police duties for the first time since the shooting on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But has the Senior Constable pushed to get back on patrol too soon?



Cash has been on a downward spiral since the shooting and his break-up with girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney.



And now the copper has been plunged into paranoia, knowing that the biker gang have ordered a hitman to KILL him!



Cash doesn't have to wait long to find himself back in action.



Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has been whacked in the head by Pete (Gabriel Stoltz), the thief who stole his guitar outside the Surf Club.



Cash gives chase to Pete and roughly wrestles him to the ground.



But Cash's police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is alarmed by his aggressive behaviour towards the thief.



After Pete is taken into custody, he claims his arm is injured and makes a SHOCK accusation against Cash...



Is Cash guilty of police brutality?

Rose is alarmed by Cash's violent behaviour on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is feeling crushed that her friends believe she was behind the cruel text message sent to her son, Jett.



Marilyn continues to vow her innocence.



However, her recent uncharacteristic behaviour has Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) wondering if Marilyn needs to see a doctor to check the medication she has been taking for previous mental health issues.



But it looks like Roo is next in the firing line.



After receiving a scathing online review about her tutoring service, Roo SNAPS and accuses Marilyn of trying to sabotage her business!



WHAT is going on?

Xander is on the scene after Remi is robbed outside the Surf Club on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi is taken to hospital after being attended to by paramedic Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).



But it's not so bad, as it means Remi can now spend more time with hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



However, his joy is short-lived when Bree shuts down rocker Remi's romantic efforts again.



This time, Bree drops an unexpected bombshell:



She can't get involved with Remi... because she is MARRIED!

Remi makes a startling discovery about Bree on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

