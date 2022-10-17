Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is accused of POLICE BRUTALITY!
Airs Monday 24 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) returns to his police duties for the first time since the shooting on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But has the Senior Constable pushed to get back on patrol too soon?
Cash has been on a downward spiral since the shooting and his break-up with girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney.
And now the copper has been plunged into paranoia, knowing that the biker gang have ordered a hitman to KILL him!
Cash doesn't have to wait long to find himself back in action.
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) has been whacked in the head by Pete (Gabriel Stoltz), the thief who stole his guitar outside the Surf Club.
Cash gives chase to Pete and roughly wrestles him to the ground.
But Cash's police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is alarmed by his aggressive behaviour towards the thief.
After Pete is taken into custody, he claims his arm is injured and makes a SHOCK accusation against Cash...
Is Cash guilty of police brutality?
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is feeling crushed that her friends believe she was behind the cruel text message sent to her son, Jett.
Marilyn continues to vow her innocence.
However, her recent uncharacteristic behaviour has Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) wondering if Marilyn needs to see a doctor to check the medication she has been taking for previous mental health issues.
But it looks like Roo is next in the firing line.
After receiving a scathing online review about her tutoring service, Roo SNAPS and accuses Marilyn of trying to sabotage her business!
WHAT is going on?
Remi is taken to hospital after being attended to by paramedic Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).
But it's not so bad, as it means Remi can now spend more time with hospital doctor, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
However, his joy is short-lived when Bree shuts down rocker Remi's romantic efforts again.
This time, Bree drops an unexpected bombshell:
She can't get involved with Remi... because she is MARRIED!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.