Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is ready to PROPOSE to girlfriend Jasmine!

Cash Newman decides the time is right to pop the question to Jasmine on Home and Away!

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is still awaiting the return of his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jasmine left Summer Bay suddenly after her former mum-in-law, Wendy Shaw, had a heart attack.



Jasmine has since stayed on in the countryside, to help out Wendy and her husband, Ian, on their farm.



So while Jasmine is away, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) enjoys a friendly flirt with copper Cash!



After all, the pair do have a bit of past romantic history.



Cash tries to shutdown Eden with a reminder that Jasmine will soon be returning to the Bay.



Oh well, a girl can only try!



Cash decides he's ready to take his and Jasmine's relationship to the next level.



He confides in Jasmine's half-brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), that he is gonna pop the question!



Cash gets busy preparing for the big night.



He's bought a stunning diamond ring to seal the deal.



Now, he just needs to wait for Jasmine to return...



Eden has romantic history with Summer Bay copper Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) is not a fan of Lyrik.



The band seem to have moved permanently into the Parata house and are now disturbing the peace and quiet with their rehearsals.



John is determined to get rid of his noisy neighbours!



When he notices that the house next door is for rent, John has an idea...

John wants rid of his noisy neighbours on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, paramedic Xander is still being haunted by memories of his former patients and the life/death situations he has witnessed.



Xander puts his pride aside and admits to Cash that he needs help.



A compassionate Cash encourages Xander to reach out for support at work.



Despite his fears over risking his job, will Xander seek help with the mental stress of being a paramedic?

Will Xander seek help for his mental stress on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5