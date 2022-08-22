Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is ready to PROPOSE to girlfriend Jasmine!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 2 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is still awaiting the return of his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Jasmine left Summer Bay suddenly after her former mum-in-law, Wendy Shaw, had a heart attack.
Jasmine has since stayed on in the countryside, to help out Wendy and her husband, Ian, on their farm.
So while Jasmine is away, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) enjoys a friendly flirt with copper Cash!
After all, the pair do have a bit of past romantic history.
Cash tries to shutdown Eden with a reminder that Jasmine will soon be returning to the Bay.
Oh well, a girl can only try!
Cash decides he's ready to take his and Jasmine's relationship to the next level.
He confides in Jasmine's half-brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), that he is gonna pop the question!
Cash gets busy preparing for the big night.
He's bought a stunning diamond ring to seal the deal.
Now, he just needs to wait for Jasmine to return...
John Palmer (Shane Withington) is not a fan of Lyrik.
The band seem to have moved permanently into the Parata house and are now disturbing the peace and quiet with their rehearsals.
John is determined to get rid of his noisy neighbours!
When he notices that the house next door is for rent, John has an idea...
Elsewhere, paramedic Xander is still being haunted by memories of his former patients and the life/death situations he has witnessed.
Xander puts his pride aside and admits to Cash that he needs help.
A compassionate Cash encourages Xander to reach out for support at work.
Despite his fears over risking his job, will Xander seek help with the mental stress of being a paramedic?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
