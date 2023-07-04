Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman is SHOCKED when a stranger arrives

Cash is shocked in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings) when Theo admits he's shared the search for Andrew's mum on social media.

Theo doesn't want Justin to know, but Cash points out that Vita Nova are probably aware of the page already and they need to be upfront with Justin.

Esther comes to the police station. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin's quite optimistic about it all, and it seems he was right when a woman arrives at the police station claiming her name is Esther Lawrence - Andrew's mum!

Cash is shocked that they've tracked down Andrew's mum so fast, and poor Andrew is just totally overwhelmed by the whole thing. Esther's elated to be introduced to her son, but Andrew ends up storming off!

Is the reunion over already?!

Cash is shocked when Esther shows up. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby's got herself in a state over her romance with Theo and rants to Eden about it all, saying they used to be on the same page but now it's changed. She's still annoyed about the Battle of the Bands competition but eventually agrees to take part and makes her peace with Remi.

But will she also build bridges with Theo?

Tane tracks Kahu down to the boat he's hired. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane tracks down Kahu at the houseboat he's rented with the gym's credit card. After a bit of a confrontation between the cousins, Kahu admits he's done wrong. He confides in Tane that his mother borrowed against her house to bail him out and he can't bring himself to tell her he's messed up.

There's a bit of a confrontation between the cousins. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues on Wednesday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.