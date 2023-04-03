Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman KISSES Eden!
Airs Wednesday 12 April 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) feels crushed that his ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), can hardly stand to be in the same room as him on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Eden has been struggling to deal with her returning memories of her past romantic relationship with Cash.
She isn't yet ready to face him, and given their history, Eden is eager to avoid giving Cash false hope.
However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash and Eden find themselves brought back closer together again over concern for Cash's troubled sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).
Unfortunately, Cash misreads the signals between them... and KISSES Eden!
Uh-oh.
Just when it looked like Eden might be ready to open-up to Cash again, has he made a BIG mistake and made things a whole LOT worse?
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still trying to bond with his teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe).
But Ava is much more interested in spending every waking moment with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).
Oblivious to the depth of Ava's obsessive feelings for Theo, Justin feels like he is failing in the dad department...
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) appears to have a new lease on life, now that he and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) have had a serious heart-to-heart.
Remi is prepared to wait for Bree, while she works through the trauma of what happened between her and violent husband, Jacob.
In the meantime, Remi wants to get Lyrik back on track.
Although Remi still can't play the guitar because of his injured hand, he decides to step-up and offers to take over some of the band management from Justin.
Remi is not prepared to see Lyrik fade away on his watch!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.