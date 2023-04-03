Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman KISSES Eden!

Cash Newman misreads the signals and makes a move on ex-lover Eden on Home and Away!

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) feels crushed that his ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), can hardly stand to be in the same room as him on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Eden has been struggling to deal with her returning memories of her past romantic relationship with Cash.



She isn't yet ready to face him, and given their history, Eden is eager to avoid giving Cash false hope.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash and Eden find themselves brought back closer together again over concern for Cash's troubled sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).



Unfortunately, Cash misreads the signals between them... and KISSES Eden!



Uh-oh.



Just when it looked like Eden might be ready to open-up to Cash again, has he made a BIG mistake and made things a whole LOT worse?

How will Eden react when Cash kisses her on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is still trying to bond with his teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe).



But Ava is much more interested in spending every waking moment with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



Oblivious to the depth of Ava's obsessive feelings for Theo, Justin feels like he is failing in the dad department...

Justin has tried... and failed to reconnect with his daughter Ava on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) appears to have a new lease on life, now that he and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) have had a serious heart-to-heart.



Remi is prepared to wait for Bree, while she works through the trauma of what happened between her and violent husband, Jacob.



In the meantime, Remi wants to get Lyrik back on track.



Although Remi still can't play the guitar because of his injured hand, he decides to step-up and offers to take over some of the band management from Justin.



Remi is not prepared to see Lyrik fade away on his watch!

Remi is ready to get Lyrik back on track on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

