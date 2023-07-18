Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman makes a DEADLY mistake
Airs Thursday 27 July at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman has made a HUGE mistake in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
Cash is surrounded by the Vita Nova members - and they're not pleased to see him! Ringleader Margot has Cash and Justin's story figured out and she's not impressed. Luckily, she lets them go - unhurt but deflated and defeated.
When it comes to Andrew, though, he's not so lucky! He's dragged back to the compound by Margot's henchmen.
The whole thing has been a MASSIVE mistake and now it looks like Andrew's in more danger than ever.
Needless to say, when Leah finds out what's gone on, she's horrified and unsure about what to do next.
Cash and Justin are in agreement to leave this up to the task force, but Leah can't handle Andrew's absence. Can Justin really just give up?
Meanwhile, Kate comes into Salt to catch up with Xander and get support from someone who knew her husband.
Xander's caring and offers her his place to stay for the night, but their evening becomes sombre when he shares stories about Jamie and they both shed tears over their memories.
The next day, Xander's asked to go to a football match with Kate and her son, and Mackenzie is worried Kate's getting a little too dependent on Xander.
Elsewhere, Marilyn's shocked by the threatening messages and goes to the police for help.
Cash tries to track down who sent them but draws a blank - there's nothing more he can do to help.
Marilyn and Roo are left feeling on edge and frightened, while Cash thinks this is another kick in the guts after the Vita Nova failure.
What a mess!
Home and Away continues on Friday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
