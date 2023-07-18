Home and Away spoilers: Cash Newman takes a HUGE risk for Andrew
Airs Tuesday 25 July at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman takes a huge risk that could put his whole career on the line in today's episode of Home and Away (1.45pm on Channel 5. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
Determined to crack the case, Cash has brought home the confidential Andrew file from the police station - even though he's not working on that investigation any more.
Felicity is curious, and Eden's worried. She knows Cash was taken off the case and that he's NOT allowed to bring those files home. But Cash never breaks the rules! And if he gets caught, he's going to be in a whole heap of trouble.
What's so important about this investigation to make Cash willing to risk his whole career to crack the case?
Elsewhere, Remi begs Mercedes to give his band another shot and arranges for her to stay with Felicity.
Soon the women are firm friends but Eden's FURIOUS when Felicity introduces her new housemate.
Eden announces she'd rather drink poison than share a glass of wine with Mercedes.
Can they put their differences aside?
Meanwhile, Bree wants to know ALL about Remi's history with Mercedes. Were they ever more than friends? Remi makes it clear she has nothing to worry about and Bree is reassured - for now.
Despite all the upheaval, Remi's confident that if Lyrik can put their differences aside they've got the Battle of the Bands competition in the bag.
But is he right to be so confident, or is he going to be disappointed?
Home and Away continues on Wednesday at 1.45pm on Channel 5.
