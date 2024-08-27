Home and Away spoilers: Cash SPIES on the River Boys!

Cash is determined to prove that Felicity's new boyfriend Rory is up to no good on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is NOT happy about his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), dating River Boy Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But despite finding out about Rory's connection to the bad boy gang, Felicity is clearly smitten!



Surf Club manager John Palmer (Shane Withington) is not happy when he catches Rory snooping around behind the counter at Manta Ray Boards.



Rory claims he is just looking for the custom board that owner Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has been making for him.



But that doesn't stop John from trying to warn Felicity from getting further involved with Rory...



Meanwhile, Cash is determined to dig up some dirt and prove that gang leader Rory is up to no good in Mangrove River.



But the situation gets intense when Cash secretly spies on the River Boys having a buzzing street party - and sees Rory arrive with Felicity!



Cash demands that Felicity get in his car so that they can leave.



But feisty Felicity isn't about to let anyone dictate who she can or can not date!

Felicity is smitten with bad boy lover Rory on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is getting fed-up with folks going on about the SCANDAL involving con woman, Bronte Langford.

Irene already feels bad enough that "terminally-ill" Bronte almost managed to scam her and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) for $50,000!



Irene continues to secretly hit the booze again in attempt to forget about her troubles.



But the interview that Leah has arranged with The Coastal News is looming.



Will drunk Irene suddenly have a change-of-heart and decide to reveal ALL about the scandal?

Leah continues to worry about Irene after Bronte's scam on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5