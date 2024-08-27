Home and Away spoilers: Cash SPIES on the River Boys!
Airs Thursday 5 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is NOT happy about his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), dating River Boy Rory Templeton (Joshua Orpin) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But despite finding out about Rory's connection to the bad boy gang, Felicity is clearly smitten!
Surf Club manager John Palmer (Shane Withington) is not happy when he catches Rory snooping around behind the counter at Manta Ray Boards.
Rory claims he is just looking for the custom board that owner Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) has been making for him.
But that doesn't stop John from trying to warn Felicity from getting further involved with Rory...
Meanwhile, Cash is determined to dig up some dirt and prove that gang leader Rory is up to no good in Mangrove River.
But the situation gets intense when Cash secretly spies on the River Boys having a buzzing street party - and sees Rory arrive with Felicity!
Cash demands that Felicity get in his car so that they can leave.
But feisty Felicity isn't about to let anyone dictate who she can or can not date!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is getting fed-up with folks going on about the SCANDAL involving con woman, Bronte Langford.
Irene already feels bad enough that "terminally-ill" Bronte almost managed to scam her and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) for $50,000!
Irene continues to secretly hit the booze again in attempt to forget about her troubles.
But the interview that Leah has arranged with The Coastal News is looming.
Will drunk Irene suddenly have a change-of-heart and decide to reveal ALL about the scandal?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.