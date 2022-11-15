Home and Away spoilers: Celebrate the 35TH ANNIVERSARY with CLASSIC EPISODES of the Aussie soap!

In the lead-up to the 35TH ANNIVERSARY of Home and Away, CLASSIC episodes of the Aussie soap are now available to stream on My5

Home and Away will celebrate its 35th anniversary next January after airing almost 7950 episodes!



My5 are celebrating this MILESTONE moment with an EXCLUSIVE six-week event, Home and Away Classics: Celebrating 35 Years Of The Legendary Soap.



An iconic episode from the past 35 years will drop on Channel 5's video-on-demand service, My 5, every weekday between now and the end of the year.



Cast and producers have helped pick the most memorable episodes, which include the first-ever episode, Blake and Meg's tragic romance, Shane and Angel's wedding, a shock bus crash, fire at Summer Bay High... and a massive storm that leaves lives in jeopardy!

Each throwback episode will be introduced by current cast members including Ray Meagher (Alf), Ada Nicodemou (Leah), Lynne McGranger (Irene), Emily Symons (Marilyn), Georgie Parker (Roo) and Shane Withington (John).



"What a lovely way to pay homage to our 35 years on air by celebrating our most beloved moments," says Ray, who is in the Guinness World Record books for being the longest-serving actor on an Australian TV series.



"I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of the Home and Away family since the very beginning, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work our talented cast and crew put in to making our show the success it continues to be today.



"I hope fans enjoy looking back at these episodes just as much as we enjoyed making them."



Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, Unscripted, Channel 5 & Paramount+ adds:



"I’m delighted we are marking Home and Away’s 35th anniversary with this special My5 event packed with memorable moments and much-loved characters. Fans young and old should find something great they remember and love. Over the years, there’s certainly been plenty of drama in Summer Bay."

Ailsa tries to help troublesome teenager Bobby on the FIRST-EVER episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away Classics: Celebrating 35 Years Of The Legendary Soap begins with the following episodes:

Monday 21st November

Episode 00 - The original pilot episode (1988)



The story of Tom and Pippa Fletcher, who decide to foster five children from troubled backgrounds.



The Fletcher family move to the seaside town of Summer Bay to run a Caravan Park.

But not everybody in the community is welcoming of the newcomers...

Tuesday 22nd November

Episode 243 – Frank and Bobby’s Wedding (1989)



It’s Bobby and Frank’s wedding day.

Will Bobby's mother reveal herself at the wedding?

Wednesday 23rd November

Episode 582 – Ben and Carly’s Wedding (1990)

Will Ben (played by Nip/Tuck star Julian McMahon) make it back to Summer Bay in time to marry Carly?

Thursday 24th November

Episode 757 – Pippa and Michael’s Wedding (1991)



As Pippa exchanges vows with her second husband-to-be, Michael, it looks like Carly and Ben's marriage is already on shaky ground...

Friday 25th November

Episode 975 – Blake and Meg (1992)

Things take a tragic turn for teenager Blake and his terminally-ill girlfriend, Meg, when they settle on the beach to watch the sun rise...

Home and Away Classics: Celebrating 35 Years of the Legendary Soap is available to stream on My5 from Monday 21 November



Home and Away is taking a break for Christmas and will return to Channel 5 and 5STAR in January 2023