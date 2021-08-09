Home and Away spoilers: Chloe Anderson is ANGRY with Bella!

Chloe Anderson confronts Bella after her break-up with Nikau on Home and Away...

Even when others do not agree!



Chloe is not impressed when she realises Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is trying to avoid members of the Parata family after her break-up with Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Chloe reckons Bella has overreacted and should give Nikau another chance.



After all, Nikau only cheated on Bella because he was manipulated by his model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley).



Right?



But Bella does not exactly see things the same way as Chloe.



When Bella stops by the Parata house to collect the rest of her personal belongings, Chloe confronts her over her decision to dump Nikau.



Chloe's boyfriend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) feels caught in the middle and tries to keep the peace.



But Chloe refuses to hold back and quickly angers Bella...

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) unexpectedly arrives back in the Bay from Merimbula.



Alf's daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) hasn't yet had a chance to find her half-brother Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) somewhere else to stay.



So angry Alf is not happy when he discovers Kieran has been staying at Summer Bay House while he and wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) have been away.



Roo still thinks recovering alcoholic Kieran deserves another chance after his past scary behaviour.



But grumpy Alf is determined to pack Kieran's bags for him and send him on his way!

Things get a bit flirty at Salt when restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) meet for the first time since the food truck explosion.



Although Emmett backed-off after Mackenzie's boozy bad behaviour at the Parata house pool party, is there still a chance these two will pick-up where they left off?



