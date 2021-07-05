'Home and Away' spoilers: Mackenzie Booth gets WILD!

Mackenzie Booth causes a scene when she gets drunk and disorderly at the Parata pool party on Home and Away!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has been going off the rails with her WILD antics on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) has so far failed to get a handle on his sister's self-destructive behaviour. But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, there's more to come...



Mac overhears Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) talking about the pool party happening at the Parata house, so Mac gets glammed up and invites herself!



After crossing paths with her ex-boyfriend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his new girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson), Mac gets increasingly drunk and starts to make a fool of herself.



But WHO can convince Mac to rein it in before the party turns into a disaster?

Nobody is impressed by party girl Mackenzie's behaviour on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is feeling out-of-place among all the beautiful movers and shakers, even though the pool party is being thrown in his honour, to help boost his following on social media.



Bella warns Allegra to keep her hands off her man Nikau on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is not happy to see model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) snapping selfies and getting cosy with Nikau at every opportunity.

But when Bella goes to warn Allegra to keep her hands off her boyfriend, she's in for a surprise!

... but it looks like Allegra has got her eye on someone completely unexpected on Home and Away! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, Dean returns from his trip to see his son Jai and is surprised to find his ex-girlfriend, Ziggy hanging around the Surf Club.



WHY isn't she busy working at Summer Bay Auto?



Ziggy comes clean that boss Justin Morgan (James Stewart) sacked her from the garage and the pair end-up having a heart-to-heart over all their latest troubles.



But it is suddenly interrupted when Dean gets a frantic phonecall from Bella!



WHAT is going on?

Dean and his ex-girlfriend Ziggy have a heart-to-heart on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR