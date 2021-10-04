'Home and Away' spoilers: Christian Green makes SHOCK decision!

It's not long now until Christian Green (played by Ditch Davey) and Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) are FINALLY due to get hitched on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the couple have been so caught-up organising their wedding day that they have forgotten all about the honeymoon!



The loved-up doctors start bouncing ideas about for the perfect honeymoon destination.



Tori has her sights set on a relaxing island holiday.



While adrenalin junkie Christian would much rather something adventurous like trekking in Nepal or bungie jumping in New Zealand!



The couple eventually settle on the idea of a trip to London.



But how will Tori react when Christian unexpectedly suggests they move to London... permanently!

Secret lovers Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) are about to be caught by Felicity's policeman brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).



Tane and Felicity have hooked-up at her caravan.



But now Cash and his girlfriend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) have parked-up out front!



Felicity still thinks it's hilarious that Tane is so wary of Cash.



However, after he confides in her how a policeman shot his late brother Mikaere, she changes her tune and craftily finds a way for Tane to sneak out unseen!



Unfortunately, it looks like Tane has also decided that fooling around with Felicity is not worth the hassle of a run-in with Cash.



When the pair bump into each other again at the beach, Tane tells Felicity he's not ready to jump into another relationship after his break-up with Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and walks away, leaving Felicity flustered!

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and his wife Alf arrive back in the Bay with some nice artwork for Martha's upcoming charity auction.



Martha is in great spirits as she continues to organise the event to raise awareness around mental health issues.



But just when everything is going well, Martha receives the bad news they have lost the gallery for the art auction!



Is the big event doomed?

