'Home and Away' spoilers: Dean Thompson discovers SHOCK news!

Dean Thompson does a runner from the Bay after making a SHOCK discovery on Home and Away.

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) has got a load of drama on his doorstep at the moment.

The surf board seller’s sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is on a downward spiral, while family friend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is stressed-out over her photography internship.

Dean seeks advice from friend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) on what to do, but things go from bad to worse when Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) accidentally lets slip that Dean’s ex-girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has moved in with boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

Dean just recently declared he is still in love with Ziggy, and so gutted by the news, Dean suddenly packs a bag and heads out of Summer Bay…

Meanwhile, photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) confronts Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) over the way she is manipulating model Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend Bella.

But model agency boss Sienna makes it clear to Emmett WHO is in charge and calling the shots.

Emmett decides to give Bella a heads-up about Sienna’s scheming, while Nikau and Bella confront Sienna about her behaviour (again).

But when Nikau finds out how much money he has made so far, will he be able to bring himself to QUIT his modelling career?

ALSO, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is worried when Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) seems rushed off his feet.

Alf has got the Caravan Park and the Bait Shop to run, plus he needs to find time to visit his wife Martha.

Alf’s day just gets worse when Bait Shop employee Nikau announces he is handing in his notice. Poor Alf!

