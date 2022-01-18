'Home and Away' spoilers: Dean Thompson has a PANIC ATTACK!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) hasn't been back behind the steering wheel of a car since that SHOCK crash that almost killed him last year on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



In the meanwhile, Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has been his personal chauffeur to get from A to Z.



But Dean, who has been hobbling around on crutches, is desperate to stand strong on his own two feet again.



After managing the challenge of climbing the stairs up to restaurant Salt, Dean is ready to tackle the task of getting behind the wheel of a car again.



Or is he?



The next morning, Dean's doctor, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) arrives outside the Surf Club to take Dean for a test drive.



But when Dean gets into the driver's seat, things go terribly wrong...

Nikau and Bella discover the SHOCK news about Tane and Felicity on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) went out of his way with his vendetta against Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), when he believed she was responsible for the attempted murder of his uncle, Tane (Ethan Browne).



However, Nikau and his girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) are in for a shock when they discover the truth about what happened to both Tane and Felicity after their disappearance from Summer Bay.



When Nikau learns that Felicity wasn't Tane's stalker or behind the toxic chemical attack, he feels terrible for trolling her online.



But how can Nikau fix the situation?

Mia tells Ari the truth about Chloe's dad on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is in a spin after being contacted by her daughter, Chloe's (Sam Barrett) long-lost dad, Matthew!



Mia hasn't heard from Matthew in over 20 years.



She didn't stay on the phone long enough to find out why he is finally getting in touch after all these years.



Mia shares the backstory about Matthew with her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams).



But when Ari questions whether Mia is going to tell Chloe the truth about her dad, Mia SNAPS that there's no chance in hell that Chloe will ever meet Matthew!

