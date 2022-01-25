'Home and Away' spoilers: Dean Thompson has an ACCIDENT!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is slowly getting his life back on track after being badly injured in a car crash last year on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



One of the main things Dean misses is not being able to go surfing while he's hobbling around on crutches.



So he decides to give standing-up on his surf board a go.



How much trouble can Dean get into surfboarding in the safety of the livingroom at home?



Let's just say this indoors surf session doesn't end well!

Leah invites Marilyn to come and stay at the Morgan house on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are somewhat mortified after being interrupted by Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) while they were getting frisky at the Morgan house!



Leah is particularly worried about Marilyn, who just hasn't been herself since she woke from a coma recently.



Marilyn has already outstayed her welcome with Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



She doesn't feel like being alone at Summer Bay House.



So Leah invites Marilyn to come and stay at the Morgan house.



How will Justin react to the news he now has another houseguest?

Dean and Ziggy try to help Bella find her focus on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Dean and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) are alarmed after Bella Nixon's (Courtney Miller) emotional meltdown over being sacked from Salt.



Bella feels like she doesn't fit in anywhere after losing her short-lived job.



Bella doesn't have anything but her photography.



But she turned her back on that after all the drama that happened last year.



Meanwhile, Bella's boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is moving forward with his plans to become a qualified surf lifesaver.



He's thrilled when he receives his First Aid certificate.



But Nikau's success leaves Bella feeling like even more of a failure.



Can Dean and Ziggy find a way to convince Bella to pick-up her camera again?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR