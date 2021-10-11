'Home and Away' spoilers: Dean Thompson is hiding a SECRET

It was a dream come true for Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) when he got back together with his ex-girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, it looks like there is already trouble in paradise!



Dean has moved back into the Astoni farmhouse after being discharged from hospital, following THAT massive car crash.



But when Dean's sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) arrives at the farmhouse to check on the couple, she discovers Dean hostile and in terrible pain.



Ziggy feels helpless not knowing what to do about the situation.



Mackenzie is shocked when Dean confides in her and reveals he is not taking his pain medication, against doctors' orders...



WHY is Dean putting himself through all this unneccessary pain?



And will his hostile behaviour just end up pushing Ziggy away?

Felicity reckons Tane is trying to make her jealous on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has hooked-up with Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) a few times since they met on a night out.



However, Tane has now made it clear that he's not interested in pursuing anything more with Felicity.



But maybe Felicity hasn't quite got the message?



After a swim in the sea, Tane finds flirty Felicity sunbathing on his beach towel.



Then she joins the gym.



Is Felicity trying to find ways to spend time with gym employee Tane?



Tane starts to wonder if Felicity had anything to do with the mystery rose left on the doorstep of the Parata house.



Felicity denies all knowledge and can't believe he is accusing her of harassing him.



Has Tane got it all wrong about Felicity?

Theo got into trouble for speeding on yesterday's episode of Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) nephew, Theo Poulous (Matt Evans) has come for visit.



But Leah's fella Justin Morgan (James Stewart) can already tell that Theo is a whole lot of TROUBLE!



Theo claims his dad Dimitri has kicked him out of home.



But when Leah calls Dimitri to find out what's going on, her brother claims Theo has been running a fraudulent insurance company out of his car yard!



Theo tries to talk his way out of trouble with Leah.



She seems determined to help her nephew.



But Theo's bad behaviour looks set to cause a few problems between Leah, her family and friends...

