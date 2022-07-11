Home and Away spoilers: Did Cash Newman CHEAT on girlfriend Jasmine?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 21 July 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
It's the morning after the night before for Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
The policeman is totally alarmed after he wakes-up beside his police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), in her car down by the beach!
Cash got drunk at the Parata family BBQ the day before and went on to invite Rose out for a drink at Salt, while Cash's girlfriend/Rose's half-sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) was busy working a night shift at Northern Districts Hospital.
But how did Cash and Rose end up spending the night together in car?
And what exactly happened between the two coppers?
To make matters worse, Cash's sister, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), spots him with Rose and immediately jumps to the conclusion that Cash has cheated on Jasmine with Rose...
Meanwhile, things are a bit awkward between Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).
He is still annoyed about the way Ziggy walked out on him after their argument about his continued involvement with the River Boys.
Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), tries to encourage the stubborn couple to clear the air.
But despite missing each other like crazy, their previous argument remains unresolved.
Could Ziggy and Dean's relationship be in serious trouble?
Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is missing his girlfriend, Bella Nixon.
Bella has just left Summer Bay to work in New York for three months with photographer friend, Emmett Ellison.
Nikau's uncle, Tane (Ethan Browne), is worried seeing him so down-in-the-dumps.
Nikau decides to keep himself busy with his lifesaver job to make the time go faster until Bella's return.
But is the loved-up lad's mind fully on the job?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
