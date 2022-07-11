Home and Away spoilers: Did Cash Newman CHEAT on girlfriend Jasmine?

Cash Newman could be in BIG trouble after spending the night with his girlfriend Jasmine's sister Rose on Home and Away...

It's the morning after the night before for Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



The policeman is totally alarmed after he wakes-up beside his police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), in her car down by the beach!



Cash got drunk at the Parata family BBQ the day before and went on to invite Rose out for a drink at Salt, while Cash's girlfriend/Rose's half-sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) was busy working a night shift at Northern Districts Hospital.



But how did Cash and Rose end up spending the night together in car?



And what exactly happened between the two coppers?



To make matters worse, Cash's sister, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), spots him with Rose and immediately jumps to the conclusion that Cash has cheated on Jasmine with Rose...

Felicity and her boyfriend Tane make an unexpected discovery down at the beach on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, things are a bit awkward between Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).



He is still annoyed about the way Ziggy walked out on him after their argument about his continued involvement with the River Boys.



Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), tries to encourage the stubborn couple to clear the air.



But despite missing each other like crazy, their previous argument remains unresolved.



Could Ziggy and Dean's relationship be in serious trouble?

Will Ziggy and Dean kiss and make-up on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is missing his girlfriend, Bella Nixon.



Bella has just left Summer Bay to work in New York for three months with photographer friend, Emmett Ellison.



Nikau's uncle, Tane (Ethan Browne), is worried seeing him so down-in-the-dumps.



Nikau decides to keep himself busy with his lifesaver job to make the time go faster until Bella's return.



But is the loved-up lad's mind fully on the job?

Alf has a favour to ask Nikau on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5