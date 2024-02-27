Home and Away spoilers: Eden BLAMES Levi!

As Remi's fate hangs in the balance, Eden blames her doctor brother Levi for his RECKLESS actions on Home and Away!

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) and his girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), have been reunited after her SHOCK kidnapping on Home and Away.



But after all the drama out at Crystal Gorge campsite, Eden finds herself even more at odds with her brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey).



Flashy city doctor Levi has fallen out of favour after doing a risky EMERGENCY procedure to try and save the life of Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).



He pulled rank on Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) in the Operating Room.



She's now furious that her boyfriend Remi may not survive the surgery after Levi's reckless actions...



When Eden gets word of Levi's arrogant behaviour at Northern District Hospital, she makes it clear that she will NEVER speak to him again if something terrible happens to her friend and bandmate, Remi!



However, Cash remains puzzled when Eden gives a statement to copper Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) over what happened with Wes and Mickey.



How can Eden show some sympathy for kidnapper Mickey, when she's not prepared to give her own brother Levi another chance?



Will Cash's latest wise words convince Eden to make peace with Levi?

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) has his work cut out for him organising the charity fundraiser, Salt By The Sea.



Xander discovers he needs a new keynote speaker, after Bree pulls out because of the medical emergency involving Remi.



So WHO can Xander convince to step on stage and make a speech?



At the hospital, Levi has some news for patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



He has arranged a day pass for her, so that they can attend the charity fundraiser together.



However, after her TWO previous heart attack scares, is Mackenzie willing to take the risk and leave the hospital again?

