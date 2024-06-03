Home and Away spoilers: Eden gets a SHOCK phonecall!

Eden is on the warpath after receiving a distressing phonecall from upset Imogen on Home and Away...

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is set to clash with her love cheat brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey), again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Eden was disgusted when she found out married man Levi has been having a SECRET affair with former hospital patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

But after receiving an alarming phonecall from Levi's angry wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard), Eden has further reason to hate her brother...



Eden is put on the spot when Imogen demands to know if she helped spin a cover story to protect Levi.



Eden's claim that she only just recently found out about the affair falls on death ears.



But she is determined to do some damage control in person.



So Eden heads to the city to comfort a devastated Imogen...



Meanwhile, Mackenzie and Levi are adjusting to being together now that Levi has dropped his bombshell news on Imogen.



But just as the couple are sitting down for dinner, an angry Eden bursts into the farmhouse!



And she has a LOT to say about Levi and Mackenzie...

Imogen has been left devastated after Levi's confession on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie and Levi face the backlash over their affair on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has agreed to counselling sessions after everything that happened with troubled Valerie Beaumont.



Theo has stopped using drugs but Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is still worried about her nephew.



Theo confides in Leah that his psychologist has suggested that Theo needs to simplify his life.



So he has some BIG decisions to make.



Leah and husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), wonder if Theo will choose to scale back on his TAFE studies.



Or commitments working at Summer Bay Autos.



But Theo has another change in mind.



He's ready to leave his band, Lyrik...

Is Theo about to walk away from Lyrik on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5