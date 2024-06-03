Home and Away spoilers: Eden gets a SHOCK phonecall!
Airs Wednesday 12 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is set to clash with her love cheat brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey), again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Eden was disgusted when she found out married man Levi has been having a SECRET affair with former hospital patient, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
But after receiving an alarming phonecall from Levi's angry wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard), Eden has further reason to hate her brother...
Eden is put on the spot when Imogen demands to know if she helped spin a cover story to protect Levi.
Eden's claim that she only just recently found out about the affair falls on death ears.
But she is determined to do some damage control in person.
So Eden heads to the city to comfort a devastated Imogen...
Meanwhile, Mackenzie and Levi are adjusting to being together now that Levi has dropped his bombshell news on Imogen.
But just as the couple are sitting down for dinner, an angry Eden bursts into the farmhouse!
And she has a LOT to say about Levi and Mackenzie...
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has agreed to counselling sessions after everything that happened with troubled Valerie Beaumont.
Theo has stopped using drugs but Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is still worried about her nephew.
Theo confides in Leah that his psychologist has suggested that Theo needs to simplify his life.
So he has some BIG decisions to make.
Leah and husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), wonder if Theo will choose to scale back on his TAFE studies.
Or commitments working at Summer Bay Autos.
But Theo has another change in mind.
He's ready to leave his band, Lyrik...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.