Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman decides to LEAVE Summer Bay!

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) has made a TERRIBLE mistake by breaking-up with her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), on Home and Away.



But she fears it may be too late to turn back time.



After their encounter during the Lyrik gig at Salt, Felicity feels for Tane, who is now all alone, since his nephew Nikau left Summer Bay.



Tane is feeling lost without Felicity but respects her need for space.



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane discovers his ''temporary'' break from Felicity could be PERMANENT!



Felicity can't handle all the daily reminders of the pain she has caused Tane with her recent behaviour since their wedding day DISASTER.



So she announces she is leaving the Bay to escape from it all!



Can this really be a FINAL goodbye to Felicity?

The sparks are flying again between Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) after THAT kiss between the ex-lovers!



They take their reunion back to the bedroom at Eden's place.



Cash and Eden certainly have weeks of lost time to make up for!



But the news of their romantic reunion doesn't stay secret for long when SOMEONE catches them in bed together!



WHO?

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is down-in-the-dumps after finding out that his ex, Amber, is moving to Queensland with their young son, Jai.



WHAT can Dean do to stop her?



If Amber and Jai make the move, Dean will be a 21-hour drive away from seeing his son!



But Dean's girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), has an unexpected idea...



WHY don't they move to Queensland too with baby Izzy?



There, Dean can be a dad to BOTH of his kids!



Are Dean and Ziggy really going to leave Summer Bay?

Dean and Ziggy make some BIG plans for the future on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

