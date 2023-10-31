Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman does NOT want kids!

Felicity Newman is annoyed by husband Tane's baby talk on Home and Away...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Newman) is not happy when her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) starts up with the baby talk again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Didn't they already have this conversation before?



And Felicity's feelings on the matter haven't changed?

She is NOT ready to become Tane's baby mama and be stuck at the Parata house changing dirty diapers!



However, Tane's recent trip back home to visit family in New Zealand has once again got him thinking about he and Felicity starting their own family.



Felicity seeks advice from both her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and bestie, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) on how best to handle the matter.



She realises she's going to have to be very direct.

But how will Tane react when Felicity attempts to shutdown the conversation by making it clear that she NEVER wants to have kids!

Felicity is determined to shutdown Tane's talk of babies on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash has been SUSPENDED from his job, after he broke the rules to help Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her fugitive sister, Dana (Ally Harris).



Cash's girlfriend Eden is not happy about the situation.



So when she crosses paths with the Matheson sisters, she makes it very clear WHO she blames for copper Cash's current predicament!



Harper and Dana reel from the news about Cash.

Will they be responsible for causing him to ultimately lose his job?



Cash clashed with corrupt copper Detective Madden on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

