Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman does NOT want kids!
Airs Monday 6 November 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Newman) is not happy when her husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) starts up with the baby talk again on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Didn't they already have this conversation before?
And Felicity's feelings on the matter haven't changed?
She is NOT ready to become Tane's baby mama and be stuck at the Parata house changing dirty diapers!
However, Tane's recent trip back home to visit family in New Zealand has once again got him thinking about he and Felicity starting their own family.
Felicity seeks advice from both her brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and bestie, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) on how best to handle the matter.
She realises she's going to have to be very direct.
But how will Tane react when Felicity attempts to shutdown the conversation by making it clear that she NEVER wants to have kids!
Cash has been SUSPENDED from his job, after he broke the rules to help Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her fugitive sister, Dana (Ally Harris).
Cash's girlfriend Eden is not happy about the situation.
So when she crosses paths with the Matheson sisters, she makes it very clear WHO she blames for copper Cash's current predicament!
Harper and Dana reel from the news about Cash.
Will they be responsible for causing him to ultimately lose his job?
READ MORE! What's happening on Neighbours? Get your weekly Ramsay Street round-up...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.