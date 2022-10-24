Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata looks to the future with Felicity
Airs Friday 4 November 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Is Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) getting broody for a baby on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane accidentally discovered Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Dean Thompson's (Patrick O'Connor) pregnancy secret.
So now, gym boss Tane has started to think about a possible future as a family man.
But how will Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) feel about that?
Felicity has never been keen to plan things too far into the future.
Ziggy encourages Tane to be honest with Felicity about his feelings.
So he tries to find the right time to raise the subject, by setting the mood with a romantic time for Felicity.
Over a romantic home-cooked dinner, Tane asks Felicity what their future holds.
How will Felicity react, if Tane drops the b-word?
Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) is furious after discovering that John Palmer (Shane Withington) has been snooping into her background.
Heather causes a public scene and loudly warns the Surf Club boss to stay away from her!
After Heather threatens to leave Summer Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) panics and orders her ex-husband, John, to mind his own business and to stay away from Heather...
Having witnessed the drama between John and Heather, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) starts to wonder what's going on.
John warns Nikau that Heather is not who she seems.
Backed into a corner, will Heather come clean and admit to Nikau the REAL reason she has come to the Bay?
Elsewhere, the plot thickens when John discovers his car tyres have been SLASHED!
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) reckons someone must have it in for John.
John has his suspicions and storms off to confront someone.
But WHO does he accuse?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
