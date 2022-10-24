Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata looks to the future with Felicity

Does Tane Parata want to start a family with girlfriend Felicity on Home and Away?

Is Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) getting broody for a baby on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane accidentally discovered Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Dean Thompson's (Patrick O'Connor) pregnancy secret.



So now, gym boss Tane has started to think about a possible future as a family man.



But how will Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) feel about that?



Felicity has never been keen to plan things too far into the future.



Ziggy encourages Tane to be honest with Felicity about his feelings.



So he tries to find the right time to raise the subject, by setting the mood with a romantic time for Felicity.



Over a romantic home-cooked dinner, Tane asks Felicity what their future holds.



How will Felicity react, if Tane drops the b-word?

Tane wonders what the future holds for him and Felicity on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) is furious after discovering that John Palmer (Shane Withington) has been snooping into her background.



Heather causes a public scene and loudly warns the Surf Club boss to stay away from her!



After Heather threatens to leave Summer Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) panics and orders her ex-husband, John, to mind his own business and to stay away from Heather...



Having witnessed the drama between John and Heather, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) starts to wonder what's going on.



John warns Nikau that Heather is not who she seems.



Backed into a corner, will Heather come clean and admit to Nikau the REAL reason she has come to the Bay?

Will Heather reveal her true identity to Nikau on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, the plot thickens when John discovers his car tyres have been SLASHED!



Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) reckons someone must have it in for John.



John has his suspicions and storms off to confront someone.



But WHO does he accuse?

WHO slashed John's tyres on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5