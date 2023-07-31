Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman feels REJECTED by Tane
Airs Tuesday 8 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) wants to avoid talking about the night of her assault on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But Felicity's husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), wants to be supportive and has questions about what happened during the Battle Of The Bands competition.
Felicity tries to dodge Tane's questions by trying to seduce him instead.
However, sensitive to her vulnerability in the wake of her trauma, Tane pulls away from her advances.
But Felicity takes Tane's rejection the wrong way and feels like he doesn't want her after what has happened.
Felicity soon starts to take her frustrations out on her business partner, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), and the customers at Salt...
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) remains in a critical condition in hospital after being caught in the bomb blast.
Roo needs assistance breathing and will need to be transferred to a specialist medical unit in the city.
Both Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and her Diner co-worker, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) feel terrible.
They wonder if their social media fight back against Stunning Organics is to blame for what happened.
But how could they have know that the cosmetics company would target whistleblower Marilyn with a bomb!
As Roo is wheeled into surgery, Marilyn vows to get justice for her friend...
Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is a very reluctant hero after his actions at the scene of the bomb explosion.
Due to his own injury sustained during the blast, the Manta Ray Boards boss will have to put teaching surf lessons on hold until he recovers.
However, Mali starts to worry about how he will survive financially without surf lesson income.
Mali's girlfriend, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), wonders why he won't reach out to his family for help.
But Mali is determined to find his way through this setback on his own.
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
