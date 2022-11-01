Home and Away spoilers: Felicity Newman is SUSPICIOUS about Cash and Eden...

Felicity Newman (played by Jacqui Purvis) remains worried about her brother Cash's (Nicholas Cartwright) recovery after his recent shooting on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little does Felicity know, that Cash is in a much happier place now that he is secretly hooking-up with his ex-lover, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo)!



Cash and Eden jumped back into bed with each other recently, and are now trying to find any excuse to sneak off and be together.



Eden's bandmate, Remy Carter (Adam Rowland) has already busted the lovers but agreed to sit on their secret.



However, Remy remains worried that Eden is seriously falling for copper Cash all over again... and that things may not end well!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Felicity asks Eden to keep an eye on Cash, since she's started to notice he keeps pulling disappearing acts.



Uh-oh.



As Felicity's suspicions about Cash grow, she discovers some UNEXPECTED information that has her storming round to the band's house.



Is Felicity about to catch Cash and Eden together?

Will SECRET lovers Eden and Cash get rumbled by Felicity on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, there is panic and worry after the MYSTERY break-in at the Morgan house.



The place has been trashed but there doesn't actually seem to be anything missing.



How very strange!



Cash and his police partner, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), are quickly on the case.



When Rose suggests the break-in could have been a personalised attack, Leah starts to suspect that unhinged Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) may be the culprit!



Heather clearly didn't take kindly to Leah's warning to leave her long-lost birth mum, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) alone.



But when Leah and Rose head for the Caravan Park to find Heather and question her about the break-in, they make a SHOCK discovery...

Leah starts to suspect that Rose was behind the break-in at the Morgan house on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5