Home and Away spoilers: GOODBYE to Felicity...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) reaches a devastating decision on today's episode of Home and Away



Cash has kept an anxious vigil beside his sister Felicity's (Jacqui Purvis) hospital bedside.



Even though doctors Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) have confirmed that Felicity is clinically DEAD after collapsing from a brain aneurysm...



Cash has held onto the hope that feisty Felicity could soon prove everybody wrong and open her eyes!



Cash has so far refused to allow Felicity's life-support machine to be switched OFF.



However, during a visit from Felicity's now ex-husband, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), Cash begins to accept the terrible truth.



It's time...



With time running out, Felicity's closest friends including Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) join Cash and Tane to say a tearful goodbye to Felicity...

Friends and family gather to say goodbye to Felicity on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane channels his inner grief and rage on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

With everything that is going on at Northern District Hospital, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) knows that now is definitely NOT the right time to tell Tane that she is pregnant.



But social worker Harper is feeling overwhelmed and broken as she prepares to attend her first ultrasound.



Harper thought she was all fired-up and ready to go it alone.



But it turns out that she's not feeling quite so strong.



Will Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris) step-up and join her for a first look at Harper's unborn baby?



Dana accompanies pregnant sister Harper to her first ultrasound on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

