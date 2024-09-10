Home and Away spoilers: HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Perri!

Tane is surprised to discover it is Perri's 18th birthday on Home and Away!

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is still learning how to navigate life with a troubled teenager living under the same roof on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Gym boss Tane has stepped-up to help Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart), and offered him a job at Summer Bay Fit.



However, Tane is annoyed when Perri shows-up late for his gym shift and doesn't seem too bothered about his poor time keeping.



Later, Tane is not impressed when he finds out that Perri tried to order a beer upstairs at Salt - just before his shift!



Tane is ready to lay down the law with Perri (again!) when Salt bosslady Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) reveals that it is Perri's 18th birthday!



WHY didn't Perri say anything?



And what can the lad's new family in Summer Bay do to help him celebrate his milestone birthday?

WHY does Perri keep his 18th birthday a secret on Home and Away?

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) continues her disastrous dinner party, despite the fact that long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington), has stormed off!



Irene has already had a few glasses of wine and her mood is clearly turning sour.



So it's not long before guests Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), make their excuses and leave!



But where does Irene and John's friendship stand?



John decides to confront Irene again after witnessing her throwing away a bunch of empty whisky bottles outside her beach house.



However, this time Irene has had enough of John's interference and angrily announces that their friendship is OVER!

Irene has had quite enough of John's well-meaning meddling on Home and Away!

