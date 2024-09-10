Home and Away spoilers: HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Perri!
Airs Thursday 19 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is still learning how to navigate life with a troubled teenager living under the same roof on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Gym boss Tane has stepped-up to help Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart), and offered him a job at Summer Bay Fit.
However, Tane is annoyed when Perri shows-up late for his gym shift and doesn't seem too bothered about his poor time keeping.
Later, Tane is not impressed when he finds out that Perri tried to order a beer upstairs at Salt - just before his shift!
Tane is ready to lay down the law with Perri (again!) when Salt bosslady Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) reveals that it is Perri's 18th birthday!
WHY didn't Perri say anything?
And what can the lad's new family in Summer Bay do to help him celebrate his milestone birthday?
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) continues her disastrous dinner party, despite the fact that long-time friend, John Palmer (Shane Withington), has stormed off!
Irene has already had a few glasses of wine and her mood is clearly turning sour.
So it's not long before guests Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), make their excuses and leave!
But where does Irene and John's friendship stand?
John decides to confront Irene again after witnessing her throwing away a bunch of empty whisky bottles outside her beach house.
However, this time Irene has had enough of John's interference and angrily announces that their friendship is OVER!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.