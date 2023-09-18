Home and Away spoilers: Harper Matheson gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Harper Matheson is in for a SHOCK when an UNEXPECTED visitor arrives at the beach house on Home and Away...

Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) reveals a SHOCK SECRET on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Harper has come to Summer Bay to track down copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



He is the only person who can help her.



In private, Harper tells Cash that her sister, Harper (Ally Harris) has gone on the run as a fugitive!



The Police found drugs in Dana's apartment and there is a warrant out for her ARREST.



However, Harper insists Dana is INNOCENT and was framed by her dodgy boyfriend.



Harper wants Cash to help her prove Dana's innocence and clear her name.



Will Cash agree to help Harper?



Meanwhile, it appears that John Palmer (Shane Withington) wasn't wrong when he warned Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) there's something suspicious about her new lodger, Harper.



That night, a MYSTERY intruder climbs through Harper's bedroom window!

Cash finds out the truth from Harper on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is taken aback after her half brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), attempts to shutdown her search for her birth dad.



WHAT is Xander's deal?



Rose explains that she wants to find out more about her heritage, after seeing her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), with his own mum, Victoria.



But Xander doesn't get it, and somehow feels that Rose is betraying their mum, Yvette.



Luckily, Rose finds the emotional support she needs from Mali.

And it's not long before Rose stumbles upon an old drama group photo featuring a man who could be her biological dad...

Mali supports Rose's quest to find her father on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5