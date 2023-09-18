Home and Away spoilers: Harper Matheson gets a SURPRISE visitor!
Airs Friday 29 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Harper Matheson (played by Jessica Redmayne) reveals a SHOCK SECRET on today's episode of Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Harper has come to Summer Bay to track down copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
He is the only person who can help her.
In private, Harper tells Cash that her sister, Harper (Ally Harris) has gone on the run as a fugitive!
The Police found drugs in Dana's apartment and there is a warrant out for her ARREST.
However, Harper insists Dana is INNOCENT and was framed by her dodgy boyfriend.
Harper wants Cash to help her prove Dana's innocence and clear her name.
Will Cash agree to help Harper?
Meanwhile, it appears that John Palmer (Shane Withington) wasn't wrong when he warned Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) there's something suspicious about her new lodger, Harper.
That night, a MYSTERY intruder climbs through Harper's bedroom window!
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is taken aback after her half brother, Xander (Luke Van Os), attempts to shutdown her search for her birth dad.
WHAT is Xander's deal?
Rose explains that she wants to find out more about her heritage, after seeing her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), with his own mum, Victoria.
But Xander doesn't get it, and somehow feels that Rose is betraying their mum, Yvette.
Luckily, Rose finds the emotional support she needs from Mali.
And it's not long before Rose stumbles upon an old drama group photo featuring a man who could be her biological dad...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.