Home and Away spoilers: Has Cash murdered love rival Tim?

In a shock turn of events Cash is found beside Tim's bloody and motionless body on Home and Away...

Everyone has already witnessed copper Cash Newman's (played by Nicholas Cartwright) hostility towards love rival, Tim Russell (George Pullar), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But after trying to dig-up dirt and discredit therapist Tim, who is now dating Cash's ex-fiancee Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), Cash realises he has made a BIG mistake!



Thanks to his meddling, Tim and Eden are both now a target of his unhinged former patient, Nerida Mullins (Ellie Gall)...



After finding Tim's car vandalised and Eden's share house trashed, Cash tries to warn Eden that she could be in DANGER!



However, Eden is away at a remote retreat with her Lyrik band mates and has got no patience for Cash's continuing attempts to sabotage her new relationship!



Taking matters into his own hands, Cash tracks down the band to their countryside getaway...



But when Cash tries to reason with Tim, things get heated between the men...



The following morning, band manager Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is shocked to find Cash beside Tim's bloody and motionless body!



WHAT has Cash done??

Has Cash killed love rival Tim on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

There's a BIG shock in store for band manager Justin during Lyrik's luxury retreat getaway on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Back in Summer Bay, pregnant Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) is worried when she discovers her blood pressure is higher than before.



She also hasn't felt her unborn baby move for a while...



Alarmed by what's happening, Harper agrees to undergo the risky surgery!

But as the moment arrives, can Harper bring herself to go through with the procedure, knowing of its potential life-changing consequences...

Harper and Tane prepare for her to undergo the risky surgery on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) steps-up to support Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) while he is understaffed at the board shop.



Mali is impressed when Abigail's promotional event by the Surf Club leads to a boost in business!



Caught-up in the moment, Mali admits he thinks that Abigail is AMAZING!



Suddenly the friends are unexpectedly kissing!



Are Mali and Abigail about to become the Bay's newest romance?

