Home and Away spoilers: Irene FALLS down the stairs!

Irene hits the bottle again and takes a terrible tumble on Home and Away...

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) is still in denial about her drinking problem on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After recently falling off the wagon again, alcoholic Irene secretly brings a flask of booze with her to work at the Diner.



Irene is annoyed after she overhears her colleagues, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), talking about her again.



So she sneaks into the storeroom to drown her sorrows by secretly drinking on the job!



However, Irene's boozy state causes her to mess-up food orders at the Diner.



Which leads to a confrontation with concerned Leah...



Back home alone, Irene pours herself another drink to dull the pain.



But when Irene starts walking upstairs, she suddenly becomes dizzy and falls backwards...

Leah remains worried about Irene on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Irene takes a tumble down the stairs on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) does his best to convince Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) to stay in the Bay.



Things won't be good if teenager Perri returns home to live with his abusive dad.



Tane tries to make further progress with Perri by helping him with his reading.



But Perri struggles to concentrate, having been called stupid by his dad for years.



Can Tane find a way to convince Perri to stick with it?

Can Tane convince Perri to stick around in Summer Bay on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) prepares to go for her first ultrasound scan... alone.



Pregnant social worker Harper still hasn't been able to find the right time to tell friend Tane about her baby bombshell.



But is Tane about to accidentally find out the truth?



After Harper's sister, Dana (Ally Harris), lies that Harper is laying low because she's been feeling sick, Tane goes in search of her...



Will he discover the REAL reason why Harper hasn't been feeling so great?

Will Dana accidentally reveal too much about Harper's circumstances on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5