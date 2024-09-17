Home and Away spoilers: Irene FALLS down the stairs!
Airs Tuesday 24 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) is still in denial about her drinking problem on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After recently falling off the wagon again, alcoholic Irene secretly brings a flask of booze with her to work at the Diner.
Irene is annoyed after she overhears her colleagues, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), talking about her again.
So she sneaks into the storeroom to drown her sorrows by secretly drinking on the job!
However, Irene's boozy state causes her to mess-up food orders at the Diner.
Which leads to a confrontation with concerned Leah...
Back home alone, Irene pours herself another drink to dull the pain.
But when Irene starts walking upstairs, she suddenly becomes dizzy and falls backwards...
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) does his best to convince Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) to stay in the Bay.
Things won't be good if teenager Perri returns home to live with his abusive dad.
Tane tries to make further progress with Perri by helping him with his reading.
But Perri struggles to concentrate, having been called stupid by his dad for years.
Can Tane find a way to convince Perri to stick with it?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) prepares to go for her first ultrasound scan... alone.
Pregnant social worker Harper still hasn't been able to find the right time to tell friend Tane about her baby bombshell.
But is Tane about to accidentally find out the truth?
After Harper's sister, Dana (Ally Harris), lies that Harper is laying low because she's been feeling sick, Tane goes in search of her...
Will he discover the REAL reason why Harper hasn't been feeling so great?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.