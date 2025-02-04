Home and Away spoilers: Is Cash guilty of Police harassment?

Does copper Cash now have a vendetta against Eden's new lover Tim on Home and Away?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is finally ready to move on from ex-fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), on Home and Away



But it looks like Cash isn't quite ready to close the door on their former relationship...



Cash is secretly seething after spying Eden kissing her new lover, Tim Russell (George Pullar).

The copper is not at all impressed when he learns that Tim was previously holding therapy sessions with Eden's younger sister, Abigail (Hailey Pinto).



What kind of counsellor hooks-up with their patient's sister?!



As Cash's anger and jealousy builds, he deliberately pulls Tim's car over on the road while Eden is in the passenger seat...



Later, Cash uses the Police database to do a background check on Tim.



Is Cash about to cross a line and pursue a vendetta against Eden's new man?

Abigail is left reeling after she discovers the SHOCK truth about Eden's betrayal...



Just as Abigail was ready to forgive Eden over their past troubles, she accidentally finds out that her sister has made a move on her now former therapist, Tim!



Which is why Tim has now dropped Abigail as his patient.



Abigail storms over to the share house where she catches Eden and Tim having a cosy beer together!

Will forbidden couple Eden and Tim manage to talk their way out of trouble when Abigail confronts them?

Abigail discovers the truth about Eden and Tim on Home and Away...

