Home and Away spoilers: Is it time to say GOODBYE to Justin Morgan?

Could this be the end for Justin Morgan on Home and Away?

Time is running out for Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Despite EMERGENCY surgery, Justin remains badly injured after his terrible fall from the rafters of the abandoned factory.



Hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has warned Justin's fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), that he may not pull through.



It's time for Leah and Justin's nearest and dearest to start saying their goodbyes...



Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), reels from the news about Justin's condition when he arrives at Northern District Hospital for a visit.



Leah has so far refused to give-up on Justin.



But as the situation becomes more bleak, will Leah finally accept that Justin is dying and nothing can change that?

Can Theo bring himself to say goodbye to father figure Justin on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is back home in Summer Bay... and he's not happy!



Alf realises that both his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), have been lying to him.



Alf wants to know what the flamin' heck has been going on while he's been away visiting his wife, Martha, in Merimbula!



Marilyn steps-up to take the blame, claiming it was her idea to move out of Summer Bay House.



Will Roo go along with the cover story and leave Marilyn to take the blame for HER bad behaviour?

Will Marilyn be caught in a lie on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is determined to get the band back on track.



However, guitarist Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) can't see the point of a band rehearsal.



If Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) can't get out of her solo recording contract, then there isn't going to be a Lyrik reunion!



With Kirby's manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), threatening to sue for breach of contract, WHAT can they do?

Just when all seems lost, Remi is struck by inspiration for an idea that could help Kirby fight for her freedom!

Eden continues her attempt to get the band back together on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

