Home and Away spoilers: Is it time to say GOODBYE to Justin Morgan?
Airs Thursday 11 January 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Time is running out for Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Despite EMERGENCY surgery, Justin remains badly injured after his terrible fall from the rafters of the abandoned factory.
Hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) has warned Justin's fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), that he may not pull through.
It's time for Leah and Justin's nearest and dearest to start saying their goodbyes...
Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), reels from the news about Justin's condition when he arrives at Northern District Hospital for a visit.
Leah has so far refused to give-up on Justin.
But as the situation becomes more bleak, will Leah finally accept that Justin is dying and nothing can change that?
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is back home in Summer Bay... and he's not happy!
Alf realises that both his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), have been lying to him.
Alf wants to know what the flamin' heck has been going on while he's been away visiting his wife, Martha, in Merimbula!
Marilyn steps-up to take the blame, claiming it was her idea to move out of Summer Bay House.
Will Roo go along with the cover story and leave Marilyn to take the blame for HER bad behaviour?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is determined to get the band back on track.
However, guitarist Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) can't see the point of a band rehearsal.
If Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) can't get out of her solo recording contract, then there isn't going to be a Lyrik reunion!
With Kirby's manager, Forrest Duke (Elijah Williams), threatening to sue for breach of contract, WHAT can they do?
Just when all seems lost, Remi is struck by inspiration for an idea that could help Kirby fight for her freedom!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.