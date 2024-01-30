Home and Away spoilers: Is Leah guilty of DRINK-DRIVING?

Leah could be in BIG trouble with the Police on Home and Away...

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are finally putting their nightmare ordeal with Vita Nova behind them on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



OR are they?



Justin is alarmed when he receives word from policewoman, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), that his fiancee Leah has been involved in an accident...



Justin rushes to Northern District Hospital where he finds Leah in a shaken state.



But Rose has questions.



WHY did Leah drive through a red light?



She could have caused a BIG traffic accident!



Rose must do things by the book and breathalyse Leah.



Is there a chance that Leah was drink-driving?



Back at home, Leah confides in Justin the REAL reason that she drove through the red light...



Could Leah now be facing Police charges?

Rose arrives to breathalyse Leah after the incident on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Has John Palmer (Shane Withington) just made things a whole LOT worse for himself after a run-in with Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher)?



Alf has been doing his best to try and prevent John from losing his job at the Surf Club, after the complaint from Banjo Henderson.



Banjo's estate agent dad, Simon, is threatening to withdraw his sponsorship money from the Surf Club unless long-time manager John is given the boot!



When John next crosses paths with Alf, he receives some very BAD news indeed...

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) wants to share her exciting news with the rest of the band.



She has just received $8000 in song writing royalties from a record label!



Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) are both curious as to WHAT Kirby is going to spend her windfall on.



How will Lyrik react when they find out what Kirby is going to do with the money?

Kirby has some BIG news for the band on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

