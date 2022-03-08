'Home and Away' spoilers: Is Mackenzie Booth JEALOUS about Neve?

Is Mackenzie Booth playing with fire by inviting Logan's ex-girlfriend Neve to move in on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is taking a BIG risk by inviting her boyfriend, Logan Bennett's (Harley Bonner) ex-girlfriend, Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom) to move in with them on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)!



But given the history between 'em, Mackenzie wants to make sure she keeps a close eye on Neve.



It's a case of, keep your friends close... but your enemies even closer!



Mackenzie plays the perfect host to Neve at the pier apartment.



Logan is impressed by Mackenzie's generosity.



However, Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) reckon it's a risky move.



And when Mackenzie witnesses an emotional moment between Logan and Neve, will she realise that she's not completely in control of the situation?

Tane and Felicity reconnect on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is in for a surprise when he arrives at Salt to pick-up some pizzas, and finds his girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) working at the restaurant!



It appears that Felicity has talked her way into a job with Salt boss, Mackenzie!



Tane and Felicity are supposed to be keeping their distance while he deals with the Parata family drama.



However, during their accidental meeting at Salt, the chemistry starts to SIZZLE between 'em again!



Unable to resist, Tane tells Felicity to meeto him outside her van at the Caravan Park.



It's not long before things HOT up inside the caravan!

Ari took the blame after Mia attempted to flee from the police with Matthew's DEAD body in the boot of the car on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) remains in police custody after confessing to the MURDER of Matthew Montgomery.



However, the Parata family is still struggling with the dilemma of what to do after Ari's false confession to a crime he didn't commit.



Ari has made it clear that he wants to protect the REAL culprit, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).



But is the rest of the family prepared to go along with the cover-up, which could see Ari sent back to prison?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR