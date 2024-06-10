Home and Away spoilers: Is Mackenzie having doubts about Levi?
Airs Wednesday 19 June 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Has Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) made a mistake letting her married lover, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), move in on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Levi has moved into the farmhouse after finally coming clean to his devastated wife Imogen that he has been cheating on her with former hospital patient, Mackenzie.
But now it's put Mackenzie's friend and housemate, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), in the firing line...
Levi's sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), is on the warpath after discovering that Mali knew all along about the affair.
And now Mali is living under the same roof as LOVE CHEAT Levi!
Mackenzie decides it's time to do some damage control...
So she tries to appeal to Eden to give Levi another chance.
Levi is hurting after the breakdown of his marriage and could use some support from his sister.
However, Mackenzie's well-meaning intentions quickly BACKFIRE!
Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Levi is determined to justify his actions in the aftermath of the fallout from the affair.
Levi makes it clear that Mackenzie is the woman he loves and he wants to be with her, if it means moving his life to Summer Bay.
But it may take the people in his life, including sister Eden, some time to get on board with his declaration.
At the end of the day, Levi is just grateful to have Mackenzie despite the fact that everything else seems to be falling apart.
But is Mackenzie starting to have second thoughts about shacking-up with Levi so quickly...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.