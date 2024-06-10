Home and Away spoilers: Is Mackenzie having doubts about Levi?

Is Mackenzie staring to regret her affair with married man Levi on Home and Away?

Has Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) made a mistake letting her married lover, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), move in on Home and Away?

Levi has moved into the farmhouse after finally coming clean to his devastated wife Imogen that he has been cheating on her with former hospital patient, Mackenzie.



But now it's put Mackenzie's friend and housemate, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), in the firing line...



Levi's sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), is on the warpath after discovering that Mali knew all along about the affair.



And now Mali is living under the same roof as LOVE CHEAT Levi!



Mackenzie decides it's time to do some damage control...



So she tries to appeal to Eden to give Levi another chance.



Levi is hurting after the breakdown of his marriage and could use some support from his sister.



However, Mackenzie's well-meaning intentions quickly BACKFIRE!

Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Levi is determined to justify his actions in the aftermath of the fallout from the affair.



Levi makes it clear that Mackenzie is the woman he loves and he wants to be with her, if it means moving his life to Summer Bay.



But it may take the people in his life, including sister Eden, some time to get on board with his declaration.



At the end of the day, Levi is just grateful to have Mackenzie despite the fact that everything else seems to be falling apart.



But is Mackenzie starting to have second thoughts about shacking-up with Levi so quickly...

