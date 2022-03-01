'Home and Away' spoilers: Is Ryder Jackson DEAD?

Will the video challenge take a TRAGIC turn for Ryder Jackson on Home and Away?

Is it too late to save Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) on Home and Away? (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Ryder has been left buried underground in a wooden coffin, after his video prank with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) went horribly wrong.



Ryder's phone battery is dead, his oxygen supply is running out and his torch batteries are flat.



Will Ryder DIE in the pitch-black coffin?



Meanwhile, Theo is still trapped by the barbed wire around his ankle.



He still can't reach his phone to call for help.



However, help may be at hand when Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) check the boys' video channel and discover the burial challenge.



Justin and Roo race off to the filming location.



But will they arrive in time to save Ryder?

Justin and Theo face the wrath of angry Alf on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

There are shockwaves at the Parata house when the family discover Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) has confessed to the MURDER of Matthew Montgomery!



Is Ari really prepared to take the blame for a crime he didn't commit?



Ari's fiancee, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) is reeling from the turn of events.



She was ready to confess to the crime to protect her own daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett).



Down at the police station, Ari's brother Tane (Ethan Browne) tries to talk some sense into him.



He could be facing life in prison because of his false confession.



But Ari refuses to change his mind and awaits his fate with a court appearance for the bail hearing.



The Parata family sinky further into despair after Ari is refused bail and sent to a remand centre...

Ari confessed to Matthew's murder to protect Mia and Chloe on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) tells her daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) why she's decided not to go ahead with the kidney transplant.



But Roo fails to understand her mum's reasons.



Why would Martha turn down an opportunity that could save her life?



Martha and her husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) are shocked as an angry Roo makes it clear that she wants nothing more to do with Martha...

Roo clashes with Martha over the cancelled kidney transplant on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

