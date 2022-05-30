Home and Away spoilers: Is there something DODGY about 'PK'?

PK has an unexpected proposition for Mackenzie on Home and Away...

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has decided to let mystery man, Peter 'PK' King (Ryan Johnson) join the next Poker night at Salt on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is strongly opposed to the idea.



She hasn't had the chance to vet PK.



He could be anyone - an undercover cop, a criminal!



But restaurant boss Mackenzie is still desperate for cash, and PK is prepared to pay TRIPLE the buy-in price for a seat at the table!



However, Felicity remains suspicious about PK.



After confiding in her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) about the mystery stranger, Felicity decides to carry out a background check on PK...



In the meantime, PK approaches Mackenzie with an unexpected business proposal that could solve all her money troubles...

Felicity reckons Mackenzie is making a mistake with PK on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) seems to have changed his tune about his daughter, Roo's (Georgie Parker) health kick program for Martha (Belinda Giblin).

After a chat with family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), Alf has to admit that his wife, Martha does seem happier than she's been in a long time.



So Alf and Roo call a truce, after Alf apologises for being too critical about Roo's efforts to help Martha.



However, with overprotective Alf monitoring Roo's every move where Martha is concerned, will the truce between dad and daughter be short-lived?

Has Marilyn managed to convince Alf to give Roo a chance on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) welcomes Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) for her first shift at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



However, Rose is not immediately impressed by small town policing, when she finds herself on desk duty with a load of paperwork.



Boring!



But things liven-up when Cash and Rose hit the road to patrol the community.



Rose, who is eager for some excitement, wastes no time in pulling a Summer Bay resident over for speeding!



WHO is the fast driving offender?

Cash welcomes Rose for her first day on the job at Yabbie Creek Police Station on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR