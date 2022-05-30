Home and Away spoilers: Is there something DODGY about 'PK'?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 8 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has decided to let mystery man, Peter 'PK' King (Ryan Johnson) join the next Poker night at Salt on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is strongly opposed to the idea.
She hasn't had the chance to vet PK.
He could be anyone - an undercover cop, a criminal!
But restaurant boss Mackenzie is still desperate for cash, and PK is prepared to pay TRIPLE the buy-in price for a seat at the table!
However, Felicity remains suspicious about PK.
After confiding in her boyfriend, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) about the mystery stranger, Felicity decides to carry out a background check on PK...
In the meantime, PK approaches Mackenzie with an unexpected business proposal that could solve all her money troubles...
Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) seems to have changed his tune about his daughter, Roo's (Georgie Parker) health kick program for Martha (Belinda Giblin).
After a chat with family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), Alf has to admit that his wife, Martha does seem happier than she's been in a long time.
So Alf and Roo call a truce, after Alf apologises for being too critical about Roo's efforts to help Martha.
However, with overprotective Alf monitoring Roo's every move where Martha is concerned, will the truce between dad and daughter be short-lived?
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) welcomes Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) for her first shift at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
However, Rose is not immediately impressed by small town policing, when she finds herself on desk duty with a load of paperwork.
Boring!
But things liven-up when Cash and Rose hit the road to patrol the community.
Rose, who is eager for some excitement, wastes no time in pulling a Summer Bay resident over for speeding!
WHO is the fast driving offender?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
