Home and Away spoilers: Is this the END for Eden and Cash?
Airs Tuesday 15 October 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is down-in-the-dumps after her break-up with fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, heartbroken Eden discovers that Cash intends to put a LOT more distance between them...
Cash returns home to collect his belongings and asks his foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), to act as a go-between with him and Eden.
However, Gary is having none of it.
Cash is the one who dumped Eden so he should face the fallout himself!
But when Cash chooses to give Eden the cold-shoulder treatment, Gary decides to give her some advice:
If Cash is still the one that she wants, then she should FIGHT for him!
Unfortunately, before Eden gets the chance to have any kind of serious conversation with Cash, he unexpectedly announces that he is LEAVING Summer Bay!
Is this really the end of the line for grieving copper Cash?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) is not feeling great after giving a statement to the Police about his nasty dad, Carl.
When Perri drops off his car at Summer Bay Auto for repair, garage mechanic Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) can tell something is troubling the teenager.
Theo is sympathetic to Perri's plight.
After all, Theo has had his own problems with his violent dad, Dimitri, in the past.
It's the reason Theo first fled to the Bay to find his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).
Has Perri found a new friend in Theo?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.