Home and Away spoilers: Is this the END for Eden and Cash?

Eden is shocked when Cash announces he is going to leave Summer Bay on Home and Away!

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) is down-in-the-dumps after her break-up with fiance, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, heartbroken Eden discovers that Cash intends to put a LOT more distance between them...



Cash returns home to collect his belongings and asks his foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), to act as a go-between with him and Eden.



However, Gary is having none of it.



Cash is the one who dumped Eden so he should face the fallout himself!



But when Cash chooses to give Eden the cold-shoulder treatment, Gary decides to give her some advice:



If Cash is still the one that she wants, then she should FIGHT for him!



Unfortunately, before Eden gets the chance to have any kind of serious conversation with Cash, he unexpectedly announces that he is LEAVING Summer Bay!



Is this really the end of the line for grieving copper Cash?

Cash announces he is leaving Summer Bay on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart) is not feeling great after giving a statement to the Police about his nasty dad, Carl.



When Perri drops off his car at Summer Bay Auto for repair, garage mechanic Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) can tell something is troubling the teenager.



Theo is sympathetic to Perri's plight.



After all, Theo has had his own problems with his violent dad, Dimitri, in the past.



It's the reason Theo first fled to the Bay to find his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Has Perri found a new friend in Theo?

Perri confides in Theo about reporting his dad to the Police on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5